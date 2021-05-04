Quiz! Can you name all of Manchester City's semi-final opponents since 2009?

Just 16 of Manchester City's semi-final opponents to name, and two-and-a-half minutes on the clock.

Manchester City take on PSG , er, unspecified French team tonight in the Champions League semi-finals.

While this is only their second time of reaching these heights in this particular competition, the feeling of being just 90 minutes away from a final has become familiar for City fans since the arrival of Abu Dhabi dosh in the late 2000s.

Since then, they have got to various semis 16 times – more than double the amount they had achieved in their whole history up to that point.

But how many of those semi-finals do you remember? While this quiz may look simple enough on the face of it, some surprising cup runs in the FA Cup and League Cup over the last decade make this a little bit harder than you'd think...

