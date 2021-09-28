How does Erling Haaland's goalscoring record compare to that of Messi, Ronaldo Lewandowski and Mbappe at the same age?

Erling Haaland has become one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe since joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020. The Norwegian has plundered a ridiculous 68 goals in 67 matches for BVB, including a record-breaking five in his first two outings for the German club.

With a bidding war for his services likely to hog the transfer headlines next summer, Haaland is already considered one of the biggest names in football, but how do his stats stack up compared to the other big hitters?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe were also tipped for greatness at the age Haaland is now (21 years and 69 days). But who had scored the most by the day they turned 21?

Erling Haaland at 21

Nation (apps/goals): Norway (13/7)

Clubs: Molde (50/20), Red Bull Salzburg (27/29), Borussia Dortmund (59/57)

Overall goals: 113

Goal to game ratio: 0.75

Kylian Mbappe at 21

Nation: France (39/16)

Clubs: AS Monaco (60/27), PSG (138/103)

Overall goals: 146

Goal to game ratio: 0.61

Robert Lewandowski at 21

Nation: Poland (10/3)

Clubs: Znicz Pruszkow (32/21), Lech Poznan (43/19)

Overall goals: 43

Goal to game ratio: 0.5

Lionel Messi at 21

Nation: Argentina (30/9)

Clubs: Barcelona (110/42)

Overall goals: 51

Goal to game ratio: 0.36

Cristiano Ronaldo at 21

Nation: Portugal (30/11)

Clubs: Sporting (31/5), Manchester United (118/22)

Overall goals: 38

Goal to game ratio: 0.21

Summary

Goals by 21st birthday:

1. Kylian Mbappe (146)

2. Erling Haaland (133)

3. Lionel Messi (51)

4. Robert Lewandowski (43)

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (38)

Goals per game by 21st birthday:

1. Erling Haaland (0.75)

2. Kylian Mbappe (0.61)

3. Robert Lewandowski (0.5)

4. Lionel Messi (0.36)

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (0.21)

Erling Haaland is the best striker of the five (at 21) in terms of goals per minutes, but Mbappe had managed to score more goals by the same point in his career. The real takeaway, however, is just how far ahead the pair are when compared to Messi, Ronaldo and Lewandowski at the same age.

