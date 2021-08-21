Liverpool v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool v Burnley live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 21 August, 12:30pm BST

Liverpool will be looking to make it two wins from two at the start of the Premier League season when they face Burnley in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side eased to a 3-0 victory over Norwich last weekend. It was a convincing performance from the Reds, and while the newly promoted team had their moments at Carrow Road, Liverpool's superior quality ultimately told. Mohamed Salah was the star of the show, scoring once and providing the assists for goals scored by Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Jota got the nod over Firmino from the start last Saturday, with Salah and Sadio Mane deployed either side of the Portugal international. We could see all four players start this weekend, with Klopp no doubt considering a switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation with Firmino stationed behind Jota.

Perhaps the best news from last weekend was Virgil van Dijk's successful return to the Liverpool side in a competitive fixture. The Dutchman got 90 minutes under his belt and came through the game unscathed. With a fully fit Van Dijk in the side, Liverpool should be a much stronger force this season.

Burnley were beaten by Brighton in their opening game, despite taking an early lead through James Tarkowski. The Clarets had several chances to move further clear of their opponents, but profligacy inside the penalty area kept the scoreline at 1-0. Brighton then scored two quick-fire goals in the second half to turn the match on its head and leave Burnley empty-handed.

Sean Dyche will have to make do without Dale Stephens and Kevin Long for Saturday's trip to Merseyside. Burnley won their last visit here, ending Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield in the process.

Andy Robertson is out for a few weeks with an ankle injury, but Curtis Jones could be fit enough for a place on the Liverpool bench. Jordan Henderson may join him there, while Thiago Alcantara could be in line for a starting berth.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1 the UK.

