Newcastle United v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Newcastle United v Burnley live stream, Saturday 4 December, 3pm GMT

Newcastle will be looking to end their long wait for a first win of the season when they host Burnley on Saturday.

The Magpies will have to make Premier League history if they are to stay up this term, as no team that has failed to win any of its first 14 games has ever avoided relegation.

Eddie Howe must have fancied his side's chances of beating Norwich in the midweek round of fixtures, but the red card showed to Ciaran Clark early on made Newcastle's task much more difficult. In the circumstances a 1-1 draw was not a bad result, even if it does leave Howe's side six points adrift of safety.

This is a huge game for Newcastle, who face back-to-back away games against Leicester and Liverpool in the next few days, before tricky home matches against the Manchester clubs.

Burnley held Wolves to a 0-0 draw last time out to make it five games on the bounce without defeat. Only one of those matches brought the Clarets all three points - that 3-1 victory over Brentford at the end of October remains their only win all season - but Sean Dyche will be pleased that his side is at least looking hard to beat again.

More wins will be required to pull clear of the drop zone, however, with Burnley currently three points adrift of safety - albeit having played one game fewer than the teams around them in the table.

Newcastle will have to make do without the suspended Clark, but Federico Fernandez is fit again and will replace him in the starting XI. Paul Dummett remains sidelined but Howe will welcome Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie back from suspension.

James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are similarly in line to return to the Burnley starting XI after serving one-game bans in midweek. Dale Stephens and Ashley Barnes are definitely absent through injury, while Phil Bardsley is a major doubt. Maxwel Cornet and Chris Wood will resume their little-and-large partnership up front against a Newcastle side without a clean sheet this season.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 4 December. See below for international broadcast options.

