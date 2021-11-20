Norwich City v Southampton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Norwich City v Southampton live stream, Saturday 20 November, 3pm GMT

Dean Smith will take charge of his first game as Norwich manager when Southampton come to town on Saturday afternoon.

The Canaries relieved Daniel Farke of his duties just hours after a 2-1 victory over Brentford which finally ended the club’s winless run at the start of the season. The timing may have seemed odd, but Norwich had clearly decided to make a change before the match in west London and were not going to be swayed by a single result. Moreover, Norwich were a little fortunate to emerge triumphant after giving up several clear-cut chances to Brentford in the second half.

That win has at least given the incoming Smith a glimmer of hope. Norwich are still up against it in their bid to survive, but a five-point margin at this stage of the campaign is far from insurmountable. A home game against Southampton gives Smith an opportunity to get off to a winning start, notwithstanding the Saints’ fine form of late.

Indeed, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have pulled clear of the bottom three thanks to a run of three wins and one draw in their last four matches. Each of those victories was by a 1-0 scoreline, with Southampton now a much tougher side to play through than they were at times last term. Only Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have conceded fewer goals than the Saints so far, and that defensive solidity could bring them a third clean sheet on the bounce.

Southampton will have to make do without Jack Stephens, but James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond and Valentino Livramento are all available.

Norwich will be unable to call upon the services of Christoph Zimmermann. Ozan Kabak is available again after illness, and Grant Hanley, Billy Gilmour and Todd Cantwell will be involved too.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 20 November. See below for international broadcast options.

