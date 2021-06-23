Portugal v France live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

Portugal v France live stream, BBC1, Wednesday 23 June, 8pm BST

Portugal meet France in their final match of the group stage in Group F, in what is a meeting between the two finalists from Euro 2016.

Portugal won on that occasion thanks to an Eder strike in extra-time, but plenty has changed since then. France won the World Cup in 2018, while Portugal are arguably stronger now than they were in 2016 - though their performances are yet to prove their quality.

The European Championship holders started their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 victory over Hungary. The score line suggests a formality, but the game was anything but. Portugal didn't take the lead until the 85th minute, in part due to a resolute Hungary defence they couldn't break down. Cristiano Ronaldo did manage to pop up with a couple of goals at the death, though he seemed largely ineffective throughout the game.

Portugal then fell 4-2 to the hands of Germany in Munich on the second matchday, with a couple of own goals adding to the host team's tally. Sitting on three points in the group, a draw might not even be good enough for Portugal to progress, depending on the result between Hungary and Germany. To remove any doubt, Ronaldo and co. need to go out and beat World champions France.

While this seems a tall order, it is possible. France only managed to beat Germany 1-0 on the opening day of their Euros campaign, before drawing 1-1 with Hungary. They are yet to display their true quality in the tournament so far, but with the likes of Mbappe, Griezmann, Benzema and Pogba at the top end of the pitch, it's only a matter of time before they click.

A win will guarantee France top spot in Group F, leaving them on seven points for the group stages. They're already guaranteed a spot in the last 16, but they can still finish third or second as well. A draw might not be good enough to clinch top spot.

Expect another exhilarating match in what is the most hotly anticipated game of the tournament so far. The winner will lay down a huge marker to the rest of the teams in the competition, and could set a precedent to suggest that they're the team to beat. The master also meets the apprentice tonight, as Ronaldo matches up against Mbappe to prove who is the most influential player within their respective teams.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BBC1/BBC iPlayer. See below for watching details where you are.

Euro 2020 matches will be broadcast live by the BBC and ITV.

The BBC is showing two of Wales' group games and the huge England vs Scotland clash, with ITV set to show two each of England and Scotland's group games.

ESPN and ABC are the Euro 2020 rights holders. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website.

Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get both channels without having an expensive cable package. Of the many options, the best for soccer fans wanting to watch a Euro 2020 live stream is fuboTV.

It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month - and you can take up a FREE FuboTV trial offer.

Another great option is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out Sling and make a saving on your first month. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Soccer fans with a cable subscription can watch a Euro 2020 live stream on TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports.

Better still, these channels will let you watch matches online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

The TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone.

Similarly, the TVA Sports Direct service is also perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month.

And don't forget that a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada during the tournament.

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Euro 2020, with Optus Sport set to show all 51 matches of the tournament.

Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal - scroll up for more information.

The official broadcaster for Euro 2020 in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use a VPN as outlined above.