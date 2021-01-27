Quiz! Can you name every manager and captain in the Premier League this season?

Five minutes on the clock, 40 players and managers to guess - that's one each per club, of course.

There are some that say that the role of a captain doesn't really matter in modern day football. That really, they don't really do much.

But try telling that to the man who wears the armband when there's a trophy to be lifted. They're first in the queue - the player who's front and centre in all the photos in the morning papers.

You can probably name every manager in the Premier League - but how well can you do with the captains?

We're looking for every dugout dweller plus his general on the field. Perhaps you'll notice that some managers see themselves in their players?

