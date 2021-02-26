Quiz! Can you name every Premier League golden boot winner?

Six minutes on the clock, 60 clubs to guess.

"Sometimes in football," Thierry Henry once claimed, "You need to score goals."

Thierry knew a thing or two about the back of the net, after all. Every season, the golden boot becomes a subplot of the campaign as the focus from exciting teams recedes into exciting individuals.

And boy, have we seen some exciting individuals. The golden boot list since 1992 is a collection of some of the greatest attackers to have ever lit up the league.

We're looking for all of them today - shared or otherwise. If they shared the award, that's denoted by an asterisk.

