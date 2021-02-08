Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager's former clubs?

10 minutes on the clock, 130 teams to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Liverpool or Manchester City quiz?

From Salah to Sterling, Pogba to Partey, the biggest and the best talent in world football flock to play in the Premier League. But it's the same story for managers.

The current crop of bosses across the board have some incredible pitstops on their CVs. There are Champions League winners among this bunch, an Olympic gold medal-winning manager, winners of La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga - and even a manager who's earned promotion in every division down to the National League.

So we thought we'd scour back through the histories of every gaffer in the division. Two of them are still on their first job in football, while others have fascinating pasts, managing in far-flung corners of Europe, international level and in some cases, just about any side in the north of England that will have them.

While some of the names on this list are almost impossible, you should get the 20 current Premier League sides. That's your first port of call for this quiz.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

CR7 The greatest English season ever? When Cristiano Ronaldo fired Manchester United to glory at home and abroad in 2007/08

SOCIAL MEDIA “I once saw Edwin Van Der Sar on the log flume at Legoland” - FourFourTwo readers share their most brilliantly mundane footballer encounters

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world