Quiz! Can you name the 25 Belgian players with the most appearances in the Premier League?

At the third time of asking, Gareth Southgate beat Belgium.

A lot was made of the Three Lions managing to overcome the "best team in the world" - according to FIFA world rankings - and how far England have come as a nation to be beating teams of that calibre.

But really, Belgium have never won a major trophy. They may well be top of the FIFA tree but they haven't been a giant of the game long. It's typified by some of the Belgians that have come to the Premier League in the past 20 years or so.

So we thought we'd test you. We've listed the top 25 from the country in order of appearances they made in the Premier League - how many can you name?

