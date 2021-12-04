Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, Saturday 4 December, 3pm GMT

Brighton will be seeking their first win in 10 games when they face Southampton on Saturday.

The Seagulls got off to a flying start this season, winning four of their first five matches to occupy a place in the top four. Yet their last nine outings have not yielded a single victory, although Brighton remain in the top half of the table on account of seven draws in that period.

Graham Potter can take some positives from his team's recent performances. Brighton are a tough nut to crack, having lost fewer games than anyone but Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City this term. Their defensive record is also good: Albion have conceded fewer goals than anyone but the top three and Wolves.

Yet there remains a need to be more clinical in attack, as exemplified by last weekend's 0-0 draw with Leeds. Chance creation is also an issue: Brighton rank 15th in the Premier League for expected goals after 14 rounds of fixtures.

Southampton are without a win in three games following their 2-2 draw with Leicester last time out. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side sit five points clear of the relegation zone at present, and they will be keen to give themselves some breathing space above the bottom three as the midway point of the campaign approaches.

Southampton have arguably underperformed to date: they have found the back of the net only 13 times despite racking up 19.3 expected goals. Hasenhuttl will be keen to see his side develop more of a clinical edge in the final third going forward, otherwise Southampton could be in danger of being sucked into a relegation battle.

The Saints will have to make do without Jan Bednarek, Stuart Armstrong and Fraser Forster for this south coast derby, but Jack Stephens is available again after a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Danny Welbeck, Steven Alzate, Adam Webster, Adam Lallana and Jeremy Sarmiento.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 4 December. See below for international broadcast options.

