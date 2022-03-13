Southampton v Watford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton v Watford live stream, Sunday 13 March, 2pm GMT

Watford will be seeking a much-needed win as they continue their fight against relegation against Southampton on Sunday.

Roy Hodgson's side are running out of time to climb out of the drop zone. The veteran manager initially made an impact at Vicarage Road by making the team he inherited more solid, but Watford have slipped back into bad habits of late: although they kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford last month, the Hornets have shipped 15 goals in their last four Premier League outings.

An inability to keep things tight at the back could end up costing Watford their place at the top table. Only Leeds and Norwich have conceded more goals than the Hertfordshire outfit this term. Equally worrying for Watford is the fact that the goals have dried up at the other end; Wolves were barely troubled in their 4-0 triumph over Hodgson's side on Thursday.

Southampton were also beaten in a rearranged match in midweek, as Newcastle ran out 2-1 winners at St Mary's. The Saints have now lost back-to-back games in the Premier League and will be looking to get back on track when Watford make the trip to the south coast this weekend. Southampton remain in the top half of the table for now, but they could drop into the bottom 10 if results go against them.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will have to make do without Lyanco and Alex McCarthy, while Nathan Tella will need to be assessed in the run-up to kick-off. The Southampton boss might be tempted to make one or two changes after consecutive defeats, with Adam Armstrong and Moussa Djenepo pushing for starts.

Watford will be unable to call upon the services of Nicolas Nkoulou and Ismaila Sarr, but Joao Pedro could be available for selection after Covid-19. Jeremy Ngakia is set to be included in the matchday squad after a hamstring strain, while Watford also hope to have William Troost-Ekong back in the fold.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13 March. See below for international broadcast options.

