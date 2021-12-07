Zenit Saint Petersburg v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Zenit Saint Petersburg v Chelsea live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 8 December, 5.45pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to end the Champions League group phase on a high by beating Zenit Saint Petersburg on Wednesday.

The Blues are already safely through to the round of 16, but first place in Group H is still up for grabs. Chelsea currently occupy top spot thanks to their superior head-to-head record over Juventus, who lost 4-0 at Stamford Bridge last month. A win in Russia would therefore be enough for Chelsea to be crowned group winners, but a draw or defeat would open the door to the Bianconeri.

Finishing top is usually advantageous since it guarantees a last-16 tie against a runner-up. Yet there are plenty of examples in the past of group winners being paired with one of the favourites to win the competition in the first knockout round. Still, finishing top would probably keep Chelsea apart from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and a thrilling Ajax side in the round of 16, so it is a prize worth fighting for.

Thomas Tuchel will also be keen for a response after his team were beaten 3-2 by West Ham at the weekend. That was by no means a disastrous result and no one should be too down on Chelsea after only their second league defeat of the campaign, but their performance levels have dipped a little of late and Tuchel will hope to see a reaction.

The German is likely to ring the changes with the hectic festive period on the horizon. Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante will all miss out through injury, while Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso will need to be assessed.

Zenit have little to play for on Wednesday: they have already secured third place in the group and will therefore drop into the Europa League after Christmas. They only lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and will look to pose a similarly stern test on their own patch.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Use a VPN to watch a Zenit Saint Petersburg v Chelsea live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!