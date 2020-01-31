EVERY major Premier League transfer completed in the January window
By Greg Lea
All the January deals
The January transfer market has now closed for business following Friday's 11pm deadline. In this slideshow we round up every major Premier League deal completed last month...
Jarrod Bowen, Hull to West Ham (£22m)
West Ham fought off competition from Newcastle and Crystal Palace to acquire Bowen from Hull in a £22m deal.
The forward has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in the Championship in 2019/20. West Ham will need more of the same as they attempt to avoid dropping into the second tier.
Borja Baston, Swansea to Aston Villa (Loan)
Aston Villa completed the loan signing of Borja moments before Friday's deadline, bringing in the Swansea striker until the end of the season.
The Spaniard has scored six goals in 19 appearances for the Swans this term, and will provide cover for the injured Wesley at Villa Park.
Jonas Lossl, Everton to Huddersfield (Loan)
Lossl didn't go down with Huddersfield when the Terriers suffered relegation to the Championship last season, but he's now back at the John Smith's Stadium.
The goalkeeper, who is yet to make his competitive debut for Everton, has re-joined Huddersfield on loan until the summer.
Ryan Bennett, Wolves to Leicester (Loan)
A near-ever-present last season, Bennett has found game time harder to come by in 2019/20. The defender featured in less than half of Wolves' first 24 games this term, paving the way for a loan move to Leicester.
The 29-year-old will hope to challenge Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu for a starting spot at the King Power Stadium in the coming weeks.
Connor Wickham, Crystal Palace to Sheffield Wednesday (Loan)
The arrival of Cenk Tosun at Selhurst Park earlier this month pushed Wickham further down the centre-forward pecking order.
The former Sunderland striker returns to Hillsbrough for a third loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, six years after his last.
Odion Ighalo, Shanghai Shenhua to Manchester United (Loan)
Perhaps the most surprising deal of January saw Ighalo join Manchester United on deadline day. The former Watford striker has signed on loan until the end of the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of cover for Marcus Rashford.
Ighalo, a boyhood United fan, has spent the last two years in China following his Vicarage Road exit in January 2017.
Ravel Morrison, Sheffield United to Middlesbrough (Loan)
Sheffield United's punt on Morrison last summer doesn't seem to have come off, with the former Manchester United prodigy having played just 12 minutes of Premier League football this term.
Morrison is now on his way to Middlesbrough, who have signed the midfielder on loan until the end of the season.
Panos Retsos, Bayer Leverkusen to Sheffield United (Loan)
Retsos didn't make a single Bundesliga appearance last season due to injury and has spent much of 2019/20 kicking his heels too.
"It's a perfect opportunity for Panos to have a look at us and us to have a good look at him," Chris Wilder said after capturing the defender on loan.
Maya Yoshida, Southampton to Sampdoria (Loan)
Yoshida's time at Southampton has come to an end after 179 appearances and seven-and-a-half years of service.
The Japan international has moved to Sampdoria on loan until the end of the season, when he will be out of contract.
Luke Matheson, Rochdale to Wolves (£1m)
Matheson generated headlines when he scored against Manchester United in the League Cup at the age of 16.
The full-back, now a year older, will spend the rest of the season on loan at Rochdale despite sealing a £1m switch to Wolves.
Angelino, Manchester City to RB Leipzig (Loan)
Angelino only returned to the Etihad Stadium from PSV last summer, but the left-back now finds himself on the move once again.
RB Leipzig have added the Spaniard to their squad until the end of the season, when they have the option to sign him permanently for £25m.
Tariq Lamptey, Chelsea to Brighton (£4.5m)
Lamptey impressed on his Chelsea debut against Arsenal last month, but he failed to agree an extension to his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Brighton have stepped in to sign the teenage right-back, who was due to be a free agent in the summer, for £4.5m.
Richairo Zivkovic, Changchun Yatai to Sheffield United (Loan)
Zivkovic has spent the last year plying his trade in China's second division with Changchun Yatai. The Dutchman is now back in Europe, having signed for Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season.
The forward has an eye for goal - he scored 15 times in 25 appearances last term - and possesses searing pace to boot.
James Chester, Aston Villa to Stoke (Loan)
Chester made 28 Championship appearances in Aston Villa's promotion-winning campaign last season, but game time has proved elusive this time around.
Stoke have snapped up the centre-back on loan until the end of the season, when he will be out of contract at Villa Park.
Cedric Soares, Southampton to Arsenal (Loan)
Arsenal have bolstered their right-back options by signing Cedric on loan until the end of the season. The Portuguese is out of contact in the summer and could therefore join the Gunners permanently if he impresses in the next few months.
"Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at international level," said Edu, the club's technical director.
Sam McCallum, Coventry to Norwich (£3.5m)
Norwich have signed teenage defender McCallum for £3.5m and immediately loaned him back to Coventry until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old has been a key part of the Sky Blues' promotion push in League One, making 18 appearances in the third tier so far this term.
Bruno Fernandes, Sporting CP to Manchester United (£46.5m)
Manchester United finally completed the signing of their long-term transfer target on Thursday. Fernandes arrives at Old Trafford for an initial fee of £46.5m, which could rise as high as £67.6m if various add-ons are triggered.
Fernandes scored 33 goals in all competitions for Sporting in 2018/19, and found the net 15 times for the Portuguese outfit this season.
Marcos Rojo, Manchester United to Estudiantes (Loan)
Rojo's five-and-a-half year stay at Old Trafford is over for the time being, with the Argentinian returning to his homeland to join Estudiantes on loan.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to rule out the defender having a future at Manchester United, though, despite him having made just 17 Premier League appearances since 2016/17.
Danny Rose, Tottenham to Newcastle (Loan)
"I’ve said [to the Tottenham board] I’ve got 18 months left on my contract and I’m not going anywhere until my contract has finished,” Rose told the Evening Standard in November.
In fact, Rose has indeed departed for Newcastle before the end of his Tottenham deal, albeit on a temporary basis until the end of the season.
Gaetan Bong, Brighton to Nottingham Forest (Undisclosed)
Nottingham Forest have strengthened their promoton-seeking squad with the addition of Bong, who was out of favour at Brighton.
The left-back was due to be a free agent this summer, so Forest are unlikely to have paid much to bring him to the City Ground in January.
Sander Berge, Genk to Sheffield United (£22m)
Sheffield United broke their transfer record on Thursday, paying £22m to acquire Berge from Genk. The rangy midfielder has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Bramall Lane and could make his debut against Crystal Palace this weekend.
Despite his tender years, Berge has won 20 caps for Norway and has experience of playing in the Champions League with Genk.
Daniel Podence, Olympiacos to Wolves (£17m)
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has strengthened his attacking options with the addition of Podence, a Portuguese winger who impressed for Olympiacos against Tottenham in the Champions League group stage.
Wolves have spent £17m on Podence, who scored five goals in all competitions in the first half of 2019/20.
Josh Brownhill, Bristol City to Burnley (£9m)
Bristol City reluctantly sanctioned the departure of their captain, who has joined Burnley in a deal worth £9m.
Brownhill spent time in Manchester United's academy as a youngster, before making his professional debut for Preston in 2013. The midfielder has scored five goals in the Championship this season.
Nahki Wells, Burnley to Bristol City (£5m)
Wells has brought his underwhelming stay at Burnley to an end, dropping down to the Championship with Bristol City.
The striker made only nine Premier League appearances for the Clarets, and spent the entirety of 2018/19 and the first half of this season on loan at QPR.
Kyle Walker-Peters, Tottenham to Southampton (Loan)
The sale of Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid last summer seemed to be open the door for Walker-Peters at Tottenham. However, Serge Aurier has nailed down the right-back spot this season, paving the way for the youngster's departure to Southampton.
Ralph Hasenhuttl has added Walker-Peters to his squad until the end of the season, with Cedric Soares rumoured to be on his way to Arsenal.
Steven Bergwijn, PSV to Tottenham (£25m)
Tottenham have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Bergwijn from PSV. The Netherlands international can play anywhere across the frontline, a versatility that will no doubt please Jose Mourinho.
Bergwijn has scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 16 Eredivisie outings this season, and will now be aiming to transfer that form to the Premier League.
Tomas Soucek, Slavia Prague to West Ham (Loan)
West Ham have struggled for goals this season, but Soucek should bring additional firepower to the team.
The midfielder scored 10 goals in 19 games for Slavia Prague in 2019/20, including one against each of Inter and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Pablo Mari, Flamengo to Arsenal (Loan)
Former Manchester City defender Mari is back in England following a successful stint at Flamengo last year. The centre-back never made a Premier League appearances for City, but he should put that right before the end of the campaign.
Arsenal have paid £4m to take the Spaniard on loan for the remainder of 2019/20, and will be able to sign him permanently for a further £8m in the summer.
Christian Eriksen, Tottenham to Inter Milan (£16.9m)
Speculation around the Dane’s future finally ended this month when he secured a move to Inter, joining Ashley Young and Victor Moses in making the move to San Siro from Premier League clubs this month.
Eriksen’s contract was due to expire in the summer, forcing Spurs’ hand as they agreed to a sale for a price of £16.9m – an absolute bargain for one of the league’s finest creative midfielders.
Giovani Lo Celso, Real Betis to Tottenham (£27.2m)
Lo Celso’s loan move from Betis was made permanent in January, with the Argentina international penning a deal until 2025.
The deal was announced at the same time that Christian Eriksen’s departure for Inter Milan was confirmed, and Spurs will hope he can help fill the void left by the Dane.
Valentino Lazaro, Inter Milan to Newcastle (Loan)
Newcastle secured the capture of Inter winger Lazaro on loan for the rest of the season only six months after he arrived at San Siro.
The 23-year-old struggled for game time under Antonio Conte and will aid the Magpies’ cause for the next six months.
Aaron Mooy, Huddersfield to Brighton (Undisclosed)
To avoid confusion – you’re not wrong. Mooy has already been playing for Brighton all season, but on a loan deal.
This month the Seagulls made the Australian’s move permanent after he played a key role in the first half of their campaign under Graham Potter, handing him a three-and-a-half year deal.
Victor Moses, Chelsea to Inter Milan (Loan)
Moses has been reunited with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in Milan after Inter secured a loan deal until the end of the season with the option to buy.
The 29-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Fenerbahce, and hasn’t featured for the Blues since October 2018.
Nabil Bentaleb, Schalke to Newcastle (Loan)
Newcastle brought in Algeria international Bentaleb on loan until the end of the season, and will have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.
The former Spurs midfielder has been plying his trade in Germany for the last three years, but was disciplined by Schalke and dropped from the first-team in March 2019 and failed to make an appearance for the Bundesliga club this season.
Jack Robinson, Nottingham Forest to Sheffield United (Undisclosed)
Robinson penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the Blades after making 59 appearances for Championship outfit Forest.
The 26-year-old defender, who began his career at Liverpool, became the second January signing at Bramall Lane after the arrival of Jack Rodwell.
Mbwana Samatta,Genk to Aston Villa (£10m)
Villa are in desperate need of a striker after losing Wesley to a long-term injury, and splashed £10m on Genk front man Samatta to plug the gap.
The 27-year-old will become the first Tanzanian to star in the Premier League, and already has 10 goals to his name this season, including a strike at Anfield against Liverpool in the Champions League.
Jonathan Kodjia, Aston Villa to Al-Gharafa (Undisclosed)
The striker was out of favour at Villa Park, making just six Premier League appearances this season after scoring nine goals in their promotion campaign last term.
The Ivory Coast international, who Villa bought for £11m in 2016, signed a deal until 2022 with Qatari side Al-Gharafa as he entered the final six months of his deal in the West Midlands.
Ashley Young, Manchester United to Inter Milan (£1.28m)
Young’s eight-and-a-half year stint at Old Trafford came to an end this month when he penned an initial six-month loan deal with Antonio Conte’s Inter.
The Serie A giants have the option to extend the agreement by a further season if the 34-year-old impresses in Milan,
Gedson Fernandes, Benfica to Tottenham (Loan)
Fernandes became Jose Mourinho’s first signing as Spurs boss this month when he arrived in north London on an 18-month loan deal, with the option to make the move permanent.
The 21-year-old helped Benfica win the Portuguese title last season in his breakthrough campaign, and has already earned two senior caps for Portugal.
Darren Randolph, Middlesbrough to West Ham (Undisclosed)
Randolph returned to West Ham for a second spell on a three-and-a-half year deal after Lukasz Fabianski suffered a hip injury.
The Republic of Ireland international, who starred for the Hammers between 2015 and 2017, reportedly cost around £4m.
Ignacio Pussetto, Udinese to Watford (£7m)
The latest exchange between the two Pozzo family-owned clubs saw Argentine winger Pussetto move to Vicarage Road on a four-and-a-half year deal.
The 24-year-old scored five goals in 50 games for the Serie A side, but struggled to break into the Zebrette’s starting line-up this season.
Pepe Reina, AC Milan to Aston Villa (Loan)
The former Liverpool goalkeeper is back in the Premier League after a lengthy spell in Italy with Napoli and Milan.
Now 37, Reina brings great experience to Villa as he stands in for the injured Tom Heaton on a loan deal until the end of the season.
Lukas Rupp, Hoffenheim to Norwich (Undisclosed)
The 29-year-old was brought in to aid Norwich’s survival bid, putting pen to paper on a deal until 2022.
I'm very happy to be here. It's a childhood dream," he said. "I was in the Bundesliga for 10 years now and it's a new chapter for me."
Amir Begovic, Bournemouth to AC Milan (Loan)
With Pepe Reina heading to Aston Villa, Milan turned to Bournemouth’s Bosnian goalkeeper as their new number two.
The 32-year-old will spend the rest of the season on loan at San Siro deputising for Gianluigi Donnarumma, after falling out of favour with Eddie Howe.
Ondrej Duda, Hertha Berlin to Norwich (Loan)
Duda could be the man to add some spark to the struggling Canaries after joining on loan for the rest of the season.
The Slovakian scored 11 Bundesliga goals last season and can play in a variety of attacking midfield roles.
Cenk Tosun, Everton to Crystal Palace (Loan)
Tosun was allowed to leave on loan for the rest of the season after falling out of favour at Everton under Carlo Ancelotti.
The Turkey international made an immediate impression at his new club, scoring in a 2-2 draw at Manchester City on his debut.
Patrick Cutrone, Wolves to Fiorentina (Loan)
Just six months after arriving in the Premier League the Italian headed back home, joining Fiorentina on an 18-month loan deal.
The Serie A side have the option to make the move permanent at the end of that period, and he started in style by scoring on his first start against Atalanta.
Danny Drinkwater, Chelsea to Aston Villa (Loan)
Drinkwater didn't make a single Premier League appearance for Chelsea last term, and a loan move to Burnley in the first half of 2019/20 yielded just 59 minutes of top-flight action.
Villa Park will now be his home for the next few months, with Dean Smith keen to add to his midfield ranks after John McGinn fractured his ankle last month.
Rhian Brewster, Liverpool to Swansea (Loan)
Breaking into the Liverpool first team is a daunting task for any young player, and particularly so for those competing for a place in the forward line. Brewster has played three times for the Reds this season but will spend the rest of it at Swansea after completing a loan move to south Wales.
This is the 19-year-old's first experience of playing senior football away from Anfield, and the England Under-21 international will be desperate to make an impression.
Ivan Cavaleiro, Wolves to Fulham (£15m)
Surplus to requirements at Molineux, Cavaleiro was shipped out to Fulham on a season-long loan last July. Nuno Espirito Santo clearly didn't see a future for him back at Wolves, so the Portuguese winger made the move permanent in early January.
Cavaleiro will now be looking to add to the five goals he scored during his loan spell as Scott Parker's side target a place in the Championship play-offs.
Jack Rodwell, Unattached to Sheffield United (Free)
A free agent since leaving Blackburn at the end of last season, Rodwell is now back in the Premier League with Sheffield United. The midfielder desperately needs to get his career back on track, but it won't be easy to force his way into a Blades midfield that has functioned extremely well this term.
Rodwell is still only 28 but he's surely drinking in the last-chance saloon as far as his top-flight career is concerned.
