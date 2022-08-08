Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta weighing up move for the 'Portuguese Phil Foden'

Arsenal are weighing up a swoop for Wolves forward Pedro Neto, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta's side got their season off to a winning start with a 2-0 triumph over Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) on Friday night.

Arsenal (opens in new tab) have already completed deals for Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos this summer.

They are hoping to do more business before the transfer window closes on September 1, and Neto appears to be in their sights.

According to the Daily Express (opens in new tab), Arsenal could make a move for the Portugal international if Wolves complete the signing of Goncalo Guedes as expected this week.

(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The north London outfit almost acquired the winger in 2017 when Arsene Wenger was still in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Neto has only gone from strength to strength since then, and he has now returned to full fitness after a serious knee injury.

Wolves (opens in new tab) will want to keep hold of one of their most talented players, and Arsenal will probably have to spend big money to land a player who is under contract at Molineux until 2027.

But given that Neto is still only 22 years old, he may prove to be a sound investment even if the initial outlay is substantial.

The forward has been likened to Manchester City (opens in new tab) and England star Phil Foden by Conor Coady, his captain at Wolves.

“We were talking the other day and we were on about how he’s born in 2000 and we were putting him in the same category as Phil Foden," he said on the The Greatest Games Podcast (opens in new tab), hosted by Jamie Carragher.

"You look at how well he’s doing and then you look at the numbers Pedro is bringing up as well, and the assists and the goals and how he’s affecting games for Wolves. He’s an incredible player, absolutely incredible.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action against Leicester (opens in new tab) on Saturday.