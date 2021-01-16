Arsenal transfer news: Atletico Madrid keen on move for Alexandre Lacazette

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to reports.

Lacazette has returned to the Gunners’ starting XI in recent weeks, and has responded with five goals in his last six appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, Lacazette continues to be linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, with Atletico among his suitors.

The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and Arsenal may be willing to listen to offers for him.

According to AS , Diego Simeone is a big fan of his and would be interested in bringing Lacazette to the Wanda Metropolitano.

It is unclear if Atletico are considering submitting an offer in the January transfer window or in the summer.

The report states that Lacazette does not enjoy the best relationship with Mikel Arteta, who would supposedly be willing to let him go at the end of the campaign.

Atletico completed the signing of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele earlier this week, which means their pursuit of Lacazette could wait until the summer.

Dembele has joined the La Liga leaders on loan but Atletico have an option to buy him for an initial £29.9m ahead of next season.

Simeone’s side are in an excellent position in the Spanish top flight following a 2-0 victory over Sevilla last time out.

Atletico are four points clear of Real Madrid in top spot and also have two games in hand on their arch-rivals.

Barcelona are seven points adrift of Atletico and have also played two more matches than the Colchoneros.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table following Thursday’s scoreless stalemate with Crystal Palace.

Arteta’s side failed to create any clear-cut chances against a stubborn Palace side, as their four-game winning run came to an end.

The Gunners return to action against Newcastle on Monday night.

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

TRANSFERS 5 things you need to know about Manchester United signing Amad Diallo

INTERVIEW Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson remembers crippling loneliness which ruined his Gunners career

QUIZ! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?