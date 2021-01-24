Brentford v Leicester City live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Brentford v Leicester City live stream, BT Sport, Sunday 23 January, 2.30pm GMT

Brentford will be looking to take another Premier League scalp when they host Leicester in the FA Cup this weekend.

The Bees are one of the strongest sides in the Championship and have the potential to pull off another upset on Sunday following victories over Southampton, West Brom, Fulham and Newcastle in the League Cup. Thomas Frank’s side made it through to the semi-finals of that competition before being knocked out by Tottenham, and while it will be more difficult to reach the last four of the FA Cup, Brentford certainly have the quality to inflict a surprise defeat on Leicester.

Frank’s men head into this game in excellent form, having won five of their last six Championship encounters. They are now on a 16-match unbeaten run in the second tier as they target promotion to the Premier League, which remains their principal objective this term. Brentford currently sit third in the table with a game in hand on second-placed Swansea.

Leicester also head into this game full of confidence, with back-to-back 2-0 victories over Southampton and Chelsea moving them to within two points of the top of the Premier League. Brendan Rodgers will be keen to see his team maintain their positive momentum when they head to west London, but he will no doubt have half an eye on Wednesday’s crunch clash with Everton. Like Brentford, Leicester’s priority this season is the league.

Leicester recently welcomed Ricardo Pereira back from injury and the full-back is likely to start here. However, midfield duo Dennis Praet and Papy Mendy are both on the treatment table, with the former not due back from a thigh problem until the middle of April.

Brentford will have to cope without Shandon Baptiste and Pontus Jansson, with the latter out until next month with an ankle issue.

Kick-off is at 2.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

(Image credit: Future)

