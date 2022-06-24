Chelsea report: Blues make Serie A centre-back their top defensive target

Chelsea want to bring Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports.

Todd Boehly completed his takeover of the Blues at the end of May, and the club is now ready to step up its transfer activity.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) have been heavily linked with Raheem Sterling and Raphinha as Thomas Tuchel seeks to bolster his attacking options ahead of his second full season at the helm.

He will also be keen to secure replacements for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who have joined Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and Barcelona (opens in new tab) respectively.

Cesar Azpilicueta could yet follow his fellow defenders through the Stamford Bridge exit door, leaving Chelsea severely short of options at the back.

(Image credit: PA)

The Chelsea squad is due to return for pre-season training on July 2 and Tuchel will hope to have added a couple of new faces to the ranks before then.

According to Sky Italia (opens in new tab), De Ligt has emerged as a leading transfer target for the west London outfit.

However, Chelsea would probably need to break the world-record fee for a defender - £80m, paid by Manchester United (opens in new tab) for Harry Maguire - to land the Netherlands international.

That is because De Ligt's contract contains a release clause of £103m, and Juventus (opens in new tab) will only entertain offers in that ballpark.

Chelsea might not necessarily need to pay a three-figure sum for the Dutchman, but they would have to surpass the fee United paid for Maguire.

(Image credit: Getty)

Given that Tuchel also wants to strengthen other areas of his squad, he may have to find a cheaper alternative to De Ligt.

Jules Kounde of Sevilla (opens in new tab) is a long-term target and Chelsea could renew their interest in the Frenchman if a deal for De Ligt proves too difficult.

Villarreal (opens in new tab) stopper Pau Torres is another player who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will begin the new Premier League season against Everton (opens in new tab) on August 6.