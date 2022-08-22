Chelsea report: Blues to continue spending spree with three players on radar

Chelsea are ready to continue their summer spending spree in the final two weeks of the transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues have already splashed out close to £180m on Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Gabriel Slonina, Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka this summer.

But Thomas Tuchel remains dissatisfied with his squad amid his team's unconvincing start to the new Premier League season.

Following a slender 1-0 victory over Everton (opens in new tab) and a 2-2 draw with Tottenham (opens in new tab), Chelsea suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat by Leeds (opens in new tab) at the weekend.

Tuchel's side were outplayed at Elland Road and the disappointing performance appears to have convinced the Chelsea boss that he needs to bring in more players.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Evening Standard (opens in new tab) reports that Chelsea's total spend for the summer could ultimately reach £300m, which would be a world record.

Tuchel wants to add another defender to the ranks following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Wesley Fofana is Chelsea's top target and the Leicester (opens in new tab) centre-half was left out of his team's matchday squad against Southampton (opens in new tab) last time out.

Brendan Rodgers admitted that Fofana's head was not right as he seeks to secure a switch to Stamford Bridge.

He will not come cheap, though, with Leicester thought to be holding out for at least £85m for the 21-year-old.

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

At the other end of the pitch, Chelsea are still hoping to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Premier League.

The former Arsenal (opens in new tab) striker only joined Barcelona (opens in new tab) in January, but the La Liga giants are open to a sale as they seek to balance the books in order to comply with Spanish football's salary cap regulations.

And the Blues are also eyeing a deal for Anthony Gordon of Everton (opens in new tab), for whom they have already had two bids rejected.

Tuchel's side will return to Premier League action against winless Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.