Chelsea transfer news: Erling Haaland targeted as Blues prepare £257m transfer budget

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to spend more than £250 million in the transfer market this summer, as the Blues grow confident that they can win the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker is wanted by some of European football’s biggest clubs after scoring 27 goals in 25 appearances for the Bundesliga club this season in all competitions.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Abramovich wants to take Chelsea back to the top of English and European football and is ready to invest to make it happen.

The Russian billionaire has set a budget of €300m (around £257m) for the summer transfer window and is determined to land Haaland.

The Norway international has a release clause set at €75m that will become active in the summer of 2022, but Chelsea hope to get ahead of their rivals by making a bid at the end of the season.

Eurosport reports that the chances of Haaland moving to Stamford Bridge are improving, although Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are also interested.

But the Blues have been working behind the scenes to convince the 20-year-old and his representatives that Chelsea would be the right choice for him.

The recent appointment of Thomas Tuchel, and last summer’s transfer outlay on Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech demonstrate the ambition of the London club.

But they will likely need to qualify for the Champions League to stand any chance of persuading the Norway international, and the Blues are currently fifth, two points outside the top four.

The report adds that City are likely to provide the sternest competition, as Haaland is a long-term target for the Etihad club and is viewed as an ideal successor to Sergio Aguero.

