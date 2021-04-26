Chelsea transfer news: Wolves and Aston Villa join race for out-of-favour Tammy Abraham

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are stepping up their interest in Tammy Abraham, as he continues to struggle for game time under Thomas Tuchel.

According to Football Insider, Wolves and Villa are both looking to win the race for Abraham’s signature, but face competition from teams in England and elsewhere.

The 23-year-old remains Chelsea’s top scorer, with 12 goals in all competitions, but has fallen out of favour after Frank Lampard was replaced by Tuchel in January.

He has started just two games in the Premier League since then, at home to Burnley and away to Southampton, being withdrawn at half time on both occasions.

Abraham’s lack of action has encouraged Wolves in their pursuit of a player they first tried to buy two years ago.

Chelsea accepted an £18million offer from the club in January 2019 but the striker chose to stay on loan at Aston Villa.

His goals helped them win promotion through the play-offs and Dean Smith remains a huge admirer of the England international's ability.

Abraham returned to Stamford Bridge under Lampard, who showed faith in the academy graduate, finally giving him a sustained run in the first team.

He scored 18 goals in all competitions last season, including 15 in the Premier League, as Chelsea finished fourth after a slow start.

Like several young players, including Mason Mount, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori, Abraham benefited from the Blues’ transfer ban.

He has faced increased competition this season but was still regularly involved up until Lampard’s departure.

An ankle injury hasn’t helped Abraham’s cause recently, ruling him out of action for more than a month, but he wasn’t even named amongst the substitutes in midweek despite being fully fit.

He made a brief cameo in Saturday’s vital 1-0 win over West Ham United, but he remains behind expensive summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the pecking order.