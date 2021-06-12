Denmark vs Finland will resume tonight following Christian Eriksen collapse

The Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 match will resume this evening, following a stabilisation of Christian Eriksen's condition, after he collapsed during the fixture earlier today.

Eriksen fell to the ground around 41 minutes into the game, with the score at 0-0, and received serious on-pitch medical treatment in front of distraught team-mates.

The game was eventually postponed and Eriksen was taken to hospital, with photos showing him leaving the ground conscious.

Now UEFA have confirmed that the match will resume at 7.30pm BST.

It said that the final four minutes of the first half would be played, followed by a five-minute half time, and then the second half as normal.

The European footballing body said that both sets of players had been consulted, and that Belgium vs Russia would begin as normal at 8pm BST.

How to watch a Denmark v Finland live stream