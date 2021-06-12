Denmark vs Finland will resume tonight following Christian Eriksen collapse
By Conor Pope
Christian Eriksen's condition has improved, and Denmark vs Finland will finish this evening
The Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 match will resume this evening, following a stabilisation of Christian Eriksen's condition, after he collapsed during the fixture earlier today.
Eriksen fell to the ground around 41 minutes into the game, with the score at 0-0, and received serious on-pitch medical treatment in front of distraught team-mates.
The game was eventually postponed and Eriksen was taken to hospital, with photos showing him leaving the ground conscious.
Now UEFA have confirmed that the match will resume at 7.30pm BST.
It said that the final four minutes of the first half would be played, followed by a five-minute half time, and then the second half as normal.
The European footballing body said that both sets of players had been consulted, and that Belgium vs Russia would begin as normal at 8pm BST.
The match has been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark’s Christian Eriksen. The player in now in hospital and in a stable condition. UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude.June 12, 2021
