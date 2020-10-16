Derby vs Watford live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Derby vs Watford live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 16 October, 19.45pm BST

The Championship returns on Friday night when Watford travel to Pride Park to face Derby County.

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for the Rams, who have taken just three points from a possible 12 so far in 2020/21. A run of three consecutive defeats was at least ended before the international break, as Wayne Rooney’s late goal earned them an impressive 1-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road.

Phillip Cocu will hope that marks the start of a winning run as he targets a play-off place this term. Derby made a late run for the top six last season, only to run out of steam and fall away in the final few matches. Cocu will know that his position could come under threat if the Rams are still hovering above the relegation zone in a few weeks’ time.

Watford’s return to the second tier hasn’t been the smoothest, although only one of their four games to date has ended in defeat. The Hornets have scored only two goals so far, however, and slender 1-0 victories over Middlesbrough and Luton did little to convince supporters that promotion is a given this term.

It’s still early days, though, and Watford have an excellent squad at this level. It will take time for the Hornets to get to grips with Vladimir Ilic’s 3-5-2 formation, but there is more than enough quality within the ranks for Watford to be a major force this season.

Ismaila Sarr continues to be linked with a move away from Vicarage Road, but the Senegalese forward will continue alongside Joao Pedro up front if he’s still at the club come kick-off on Friday.

Cocu also used a three-man backline in Derby’s win against Norwich and will be tempted to stick with it for the visit of Watford on Friday. Rooney has alternated between a midfield and striking role during his time at the club but is more likely to lead the line here.

Kick-off is at 19.45pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

