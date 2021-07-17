Everton transfer news: Kalidou Koulibaly among Toffees targets

Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly among a trio of players being lined up by Everton this summer.

The Toffees are yet to make a signing since controversially appointing former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez as their new boss last month, and there is work to be done as they aim to improve on 2020/21's disappointing tenth place finish.

According to Calciomercato (via the Liverpool Echo), the Merseyside club have made an initial bid for Napoli and Senegal centre-back Koulibaly - who it's believed could be available for as little as £35 million.

The 30-year-old, who joined Napoli from Genk in 2014, had been valued at over £100 million - a price tag, which, despite his reputation as one of Europe's top defenders, seems to have fended off apparent long-standing interest from the continent's elite.

While Everton would be getting something of a bargain, it's hard to argue that the heart of their defence is a priority when it comes to strengthening the squad. Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate are all still under contract.

It's a different matter between the sticks, however, where, as things stand, youngster Joao Virginia is the only cover for Jordan Pickford - after Robin Olsen's loan spell from Roma came to an end.

Asmir Begovic is in talks over a move to Goodison, talkSPORT are reporting. The 34-year-old Bosnian international would bring plenty of top flight experience, having racked up over 200 Premier League appearances for Portsmouth, Stoke, Chelsea and currently club Bournemouth.

A third player rumoured to be on the Toffees' radar is Aaron Ramsey. According to Il Bianconero (via the Liverpool Echo), Everton have made contact with the Juventus midfielder's representatives.

With the former Arsenal man in and out of the Juve side last season, a return to England may prove tempting. If the 30-year-old's displays for Wales at Euro 2020 are anything to go by, he's still very much performing at the peak of his powers.

