FIFA 21 TOTY: Defenders and midfielders' ratings revealed

It's FIFA 21 TOTY season. The entire market shifts and players suddenly become far easier to buy - principally because these ones become the most in-demand on the game.

EA have announced the first XI of the last 12 months, with very few surprises. It's a team dominated by Bayern Munich of course, with smatterings of Liverpool - plus stars from Real Madrid, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Juventus... sorry, Piemonte Calcio.

Intriguingly, however, no Lionel Messi. That's a shame for anyone expecting the Barcelona captain.

We now know the ratings of midfield trio of Joshua Kimmich (96), Bruno Fernandes (97) and Kevin De Bruyne (96).

Kimmich had a great season with Bayern last year, winning the Champions League and making the switch from his natural right-back position to midfield, stepping into the side as Thiago Alcantara departed Bavaria for Liverpool. He takes the more defensive spot in this team and is rewarded with a 96-rating.

Kevin De Bruyne's phenomenal campaign has been rewarded with a 96-rating too. The Belgian was metronomic for City, delivering 20 assists in the Premier League and taking the club to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bruno Fernandes takes the final midfield position and a 97-rated card. His extraordinary 12 months at Manchester United saw him almost single-handedly drag the Red Devils into Champions League places in the league and lead his team on a title charge this season.

(Image credit: PA)

As far as the defence and goalkeeper of the TOTY go, Manuel Neuer (96), Trent Alexander Arnold (94), Virgil Van Dijk (96), Sergio Ramos (96) and Alphonso Davies (93) have received their ratings.

Neuer and Davies were, of course, part of Bayern Munich's triumphant sixth Champions League win in August of last year, helping to lead the Bavarian side to glory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Liverpool pair Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk were members of Liverpool's 99-point season in which they both won the title. Sergio Ramos, who won La Liga with the Real Madrid side that he captains, completes the back five.

All cards are available now.

