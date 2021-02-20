Fulham v Sheffield United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Fulham v Sheffield United live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 20 February, 8pm GMT

Fulham will be looking to close the gap separating them from safety when they face last-placed Sheffield United on Saturday night.

Scott Parker's side added another point to their tally in midweek, following up last Sunday's 2-0 victory over Everton with a 1-1 draw with Burnley. The Cottagers have given themselves a chance of staying up, but there is still work to do. Indeed, Newcastle remain six points ahead of Fulham, who have won just three of their 24 games this season despite improved performances of late.

Sheffield United's hopes of staying up are hanging by a thread, with the Blades now 14 points adrift of 17th spot. It has been a season to forget for Chris Wilder's side, who are realistically playing for pride from this stage onwards. United will also be keen to not finish bottom: West Brom are currently two points above them in 19th spot.

Aleksandar Mitrovic recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be involved at Craven Cottage, with Josh Maja set to continue up front.

Tom Cairney is still sidelined with a knee problem, but Parker has no fresh injury concerns to deal with. The Fulham boss could name an unchanged side from that which played at Turf Moor, although Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is pushing for a recall in the centre of the park.

Sheffield United’s predicament this season is not solely down to the absence of Jack O’Connell, but the Blades have sorely missed the left-sided centre-back, who is unlikely to play again until next term.

Jack Robinson is still out and has now been joined on the treatment table by John Egan and John Fleck, who are both set to miss out here. Sander Berge will not be available again until next month at the earliest following an operation on a tendon in his hamstring.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

