Inter Milan weigh up bid for Arsenal's Aubameyang with £92m to spend - report

Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Arsenal of late, despite becoming club captain earlier this season.

The Gabonese striker took the armband from Granit Xhaka after the latter's clash with supporters at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners' top scorer, who won the Premier League golden boot last season, was reportedly courted by Barcelona in January.

In the end, the supposed interest came to nothing but Barcelona could yet have a part to play in a bid for Aubameyang.

According to the ESPN, Inter Milan could make a bid for the 30-year-old if Lautaro Martinez joins La Blaugrana.

If the Catalan club activate Martinez's release clause, Inter Milan will find themselves £92m richer.

Some of that money could be put towards a proposal for Arsenal's star striker this summer.

Aubameyang is understood to be one of five strikers being watched by Inter as they prepare to bolster their attack.

One name on Antonio Conte's shortlist is Chelsea's Olivier Giroud who also used to play for the Gunners.

Giroud was keen to move in January in search of more playing time in the lead up to Euro 2020 but he remained at Stamford Bridge.

Another is Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, who has been leading the line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in Marcus Rashford's absence.

Inter signed Martial's ex-teammate Romelu Lukaku last summer and the Belgian has been a big success in Serie A so far.

Ashley Young also made the switch to the San Siro in January and was joined by Victor Moses - who left Chelsea for the Italian outfit.

