Leicester City transfer news: Foxes considering bid for former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto

Luis Alberto could make an unexpected return to the Premier League with Leicester City, keen to make amends for an underwhelming spell at Liverpool.

According to Fichajes, Brendan Rodgers is hoping to be reunited with Alberto, who he originally signed from Sevilla in June 2013.

He made 12 appearances in all competitions during his first season at Anfield but he was never given a chance in the first team following Jurgen Klopp’s appointment.

Rodgers is aware of interest in two of his midfielders – Youri Tielemans and James Maddison – and believes that Alberto would be a worthy replacement for either of them.

Tielemans has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid, while Maddison was reportedly the subject of a bid from Arsenal during the summer.

With impressive vision and range of passing, Alberto is capable of playing in deeper or more advanced positions.

The talented Spaniard has been a star of Lazio’s midfield and one of the most consistent players in Serie A over the last five years.

The club have routinely qualified for Europe during Alberto’s time at the Stadio Olimpico and even won the Coppa Italia in 2019, beating Atalanta 2-0 in the final.

He was rewarded with a call-up to the Spain squad in November 2017, making his debut in a 5-0 thrashing of Costa Rica.

An excellent striker of the ball, and a set-piece specialist, Alberto has scored 36 goals in 181 games for Lazio.

The 28-year-old remains a lynchpin of Maurizio Sarri’s side, starting in yesterday’s thrilling 3-2 win over fierce rivals Roma as they moved up to sixth in the table.

Alberto is valued at £40million and has four years left on his contract after signing an extension last September.