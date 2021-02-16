Liverpool transfer news: Reds could go head-to-head with Tottenham for Ezri Konsa

Liverpool and Tottenham are both interested in Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is enjoying an excellent season at Villa Park as Dean Smith’s side battle for European qualification.

Villa are currently eighth in the table and have at least one game in hand on many of the teams around them.

Smith’s men have been defensively solid this campaign, having conceded just 24 goals in 22 matches.

Manchester City are the only club in the Premier League whose backline has been breached less often.

Villa have also kept 12 clean sheets, which is again second only to Pep Guardiola’s table-toppers.

Konsa has played a big part in his team’s resolve and his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

According to The Athletic , the former Brentford stopper is on the radar of both Liverpool and Tottenham.

Villa paid just £12m to bring the defender to the West Midlands in 2019 but his value has increased since then.

Konsa is under contract with his current employers until 2023, and Villa will hope to tie him down to an extension.

However, with Liverpool and Spurs both keeping tabs on the situation, Konsa could receive offers from elsewhere.

Meanwhile the 23-year-old could soon face a decision at international level, with the London-born centre-back eligible to represent no fewer than four different nations.

Konsa has played for England’s Under-20s and Under-21s, but he also qualifies for DR Congo, Angola and Portugal.

The latter are said to be monitoring the defender, which could force Gareth Southgate’s hand.

Konsa has yet to play for his country of birth at senior level and is an outsider to earn a place in England’s squad for this summer’s European Championship.

His club side return to Premier League action against Leicester on Sunday afternoon, before a trip to Leeds in their final February fixture.

