Liverpool v Everton live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Liverpool v Everton live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 20 February, 5.30pm GMT

Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when Everton make the short trip to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side slipped out of the top four last weekend, as a 3-1 loss to Leicester left them facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League.

The Reds then delivered an excellent performance in this season’s edition of Europe’s foremost competition in beating RB Leipzig on Wednesday, but it is too early to say the Premier League champions are back on track. They are priced at 4/9 to win with Bet365.

Everton’s campaign has been marred by inconsistency, and they too need an improvement in form if they are to achieve their objectives - the Toffees are 6/1 for the away win. A run of just one win in their last six top-flight fixtures has seen Carlo Ancelotti’s side lose ground in the race for the top four, and defeat here could see them end the weekend eight points adrift of the Champions League spots. A draw is 7/2 with Bet365.

With Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez all likely to be out for the remainder of the season, Ozan Kabak could be an ever-present in the backline until the end of 2020/21. The loanee from Schalke will once again be partnered by Jordan Henderson for the visit of Everton, with Fabinho currently nursing a muscular issue.

Klopp hopes to have Diogo Jota available again next month, but there have been no recent updates on the fitness of Naby Keita. James Milner tweaked his hamstring last weekend and is unlikely to be risked.

Everton will welcome back Dominic Calvert-Lewin from a thigh injury. That is a major boost for the Toffees, who looked toothless up top without him against the admittedly excellent Manchester City on Wednesday.

The club’s fans will have been unnerved by recent reports that James Rodriguez is looking for a way out this summer, but the Colombia international has the ability to be a difference-maker against the champions. Yerry Mina is unavailable after being forced off against City, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is a long-term absentee.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

