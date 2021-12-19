Manchester United report: Barcelona eye DOUBLE January swoop for Red Devils pair

Manchester United could receive January offers from Barcelona for two of their out-of-favour players, according to reports.

The Blaugrana are keen to bolster their squad in the winter window, although they are hamstrung by debts of more than £1.2 billion.

The club is therefore targeting players who could be available on free transfers or for relatively low fees.

And they have identified Manchester United duo Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata as players who might fit the bill.

Cavani played a prominent role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term, but the summer arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo pushed the Uruguayan down the pecking order.

The striker has made only five appearances in the Premier League this season, and only two of those were starts.

Injuries have affected his participation but it is hard to see Cavani featuring much under Ralf Rangnick were he to remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the campaign.

According to Sport, Cavani is Barcelona's top target as Xavi Hernandez looks to bring in a No.9 next month.

The Catalan giants had also been considering Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, but they have concluded that the Spaniard would be too expensive.

Cavani is out of contract next summer and Barcelona hope United would consider letting him go for a nominal fee.

Xavi is also seeking updates on Cavani's fitness, with the striker having missed several weeks of action with an Achilles tendon issue.

Barcelona are also eyeing Juan Mata ahead of the reopening of the transfer market in less than two weeks' time.

The Daily Star writes that Barcelona have renewed their interest in the attacking midfielder, who they first targeted in the summer.

Mata has not made a single appearance in the Premier League this season and is increasingly keen on a departure.

Barcelona hope that United are willing to let Mata leave for free in order to get his £130,000-a-week pay packet off the wage bill.

