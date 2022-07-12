Manchester United report: Red Devils have a plan to accelerate Frenkie de Jong pursuit
By Greg Lea published
Manchester United are determined to land the Netherlands international from Barcelona
Manchester United are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong as the transfer saga drags on.
The Red Devils have been attempting to strike a deal to sign the Barcelona (opens in new tab) midfielder for several weeks.
De Jong is said to be open to a move to Old Trafford, although his preference is to remain in Catalonia.
Barcelona (opens in new tab) are open to selling the Netherlands international for the right price, but the situation is complicated by deferred salary payments that the club still owes to De Jong.
United had originally hoped to have the former Ajax (opens in new tab) man in their squad before they started their tour of Thailand and Australia last week.
That deadline has now passed but the Red Devils are ready to intensify their efforts to land Ten Hag's top transfer target.
The Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab) writes that United's chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough are in Barcelona to try and speed things up.
Arnold and Murtough were scheduled to fly with the squad to Bangkok for the first leg of United's pre-season tour, but the duo have opted to stay in Europe to try and get the De Jong deal over the line.
Arnold and Murtough have held talks with Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany, managing director Rafael Yuste and sporting adviser Jordi Cruyff.
They are hoping that these direct, face-to-face discussions will produce a breakthrough in negotiations.
There is even talk that Arnold and Murtough could meet with De Jong to underline how important he would be to United's rebuilding project.
"We know what we want," Ten Hag said when asked about his summer plans on Monday.
"We not only want new players, we want the right new players, we have a good squad, there's huge potential, only when we find them is there an improvement in our squad we will do (business).
"My first press conference I already said definitely we are searching players in midfield, we have a need and also in offence, we are still looking for players."
