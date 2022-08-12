Manchester United report: Striker not for sale amid interest from European giants

Manchester United (opens in new tab) have reportedly insisted that Marcus Rashford is not for sale, after the striker was linked with a move to PSG (opens in new tab).

Rashford is into the final year of his deal with the Red Devils and his future has been the subject of some uncertainty, but it currently looks like he'll be staying put at Old Trafford.

With Cristiano Ronaldo not ready to lead the line, the 24-year-old started as United lost 2-1 at home to Brighton (opens in new tab) last Sunday in Erik ten Hag's first game as manager.

And, according to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), United are not willing to part with Rashford – whose representatives are said to have met with PSG earlier this week.

Edinson Cavani's departure has left United short up front, and their lack of depth in that department has only increased since Anthony Martial – who seems to be back in the frame after his loan spell at Sevilla (opens in new tab) – picked up a hamstring injury in pre-season.

(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

With that in mind, it's no surprise that United appear determined to hold onto Rashford – whose last outing was his 304th for the club he's been with since the age of seven.

Indeed, Rashford himself has outlined his desire to make "a fresh start" under Ten Hag. Speaking last month, he said (opens in new tab):

"For me, [working with Ten Hag] is a fresh start, something I am looking forward to ... I am in a good place right now – looking forward to getting more games under my belt and getting ready for the season."

Rashford faces an uphill battle to regain his spot in the England squad for this winter's World Cup in Qatar, but Martial's fitness misfortune – coupled with the fact United have yet to sign a striker this summer – might just open the door to enough minutes for him to impress Gareth Southgate.