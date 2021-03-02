Manchester United transfer news: Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva responds to rumours about his future

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid target Andre Silva is aware of interest from some of Europe’s leading clubs but is waiting to see what happens this summer.

The Portuguese international, who enjoyed a disappointing spell at AC Milan, has successfully reinvigorated his career at Eintracht Frankfurt.

He originally joined the club on loan, scoring 16 goals in 37 appearances last season, before making the move permanent in September.

Silva has been even more prolific in the current campaign, sitting second only to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski in the top scorers list.

He has 19 goals from 21 Bundesliga appearances, putting him two clear of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland in third place.

In an interview with O Jogo, Silva acknowledged that his form has attracted interest from bigger clubs and he is using it to fuel his performances.

“I’ve heard rumours, but that's it. Rumours are rumours. At the end of this season, it’s something that gives me more motivation to work, it’s a sign that what I have accomplished has borne fruit and the path has been good,” said the 25-year-old.

Silva started his career at Porto, coming to prominence with 21 goals in his first full season at senior level.

A move to Milan followed but the striker was unable to settle and find his best form in Italy, resulting in loan spells with Sevilla and then Frankfurt.

Silva has benefited from being given a more important role at a smaller club and the faith shown in him by manager Adi Hutter.

Asked what he should be valued at after such an impressive run, Silva said, “Around €105 million? I’m kidding. I think I heard €30m and something somewhere.”