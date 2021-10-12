Manchester United transfer news: Juventus contact Donny van de Beek for January move

Juventus have opened talks with the agent of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek about a January move, according to reports.

The Netherlands international has struggled for game time at Old Trafford since his £35 million move from Ajax in September 2020, and is regularly linked with an exit.

Italian newspaper La Stampa (via Football Italia) writes that Juve sporting director Federico Cherubini has spoken to Van de Beek’s agent about a January move, after previously making contact over the summer.

Everton director Marcel Brands said last week that the Toffees failed in their efforts to sign the midfielder over the summer, but suggested they could return to the table in January.

The Italian giants would provide tough competition for the Merseyside club, and potentially have another advantage - Juve defender Matthijs de Ligt is a close friend and former team-mate of Van de Beek.

The 24-year-old made just four Premier League starts in his debut season at Old Trafford, and the situation hasn’t improved much this term.

Seven games into the 2021-22 campaign, the Dutchman has just one substitute appearances to his name.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly doesn’t rate the Netherlands international, but United could be in a tricky position when it comes to bargaining.

Although the player has four years left on his deal, it'll be hard for them to try and recoup the fee they paid just over a year ago, given Van de Beek’s lack of game time.

According to Transfermarkt, the United outcast’s value has steadily tumbled during his time at the club, from €44m (£37m) when he joined to €25m (£21m) now.

