Manchester United transfer news: Juventus, Roma and Inter eye Juan Mata deal

Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma are interested in signing Juan Mata on a free transfer this summer if he leaves Manchester United, according to reports.

The Spaniard’s deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, but the Premier League club have the option to extend it by a further year.

Mata’s future remains unclear, but the Sun reports that three Serie A giants want to sign him if he departs on a free.

The 32-year-old has made just seven Premier League appearances this season and is keen to get more regular game time, but he is settled in Manchester and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees him as a valuable member of the squad.

Inter, who count former United players Romelu Lukaku, Matteo Darmian, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young in their ranks, have expressed the most interest.

But Juve and Roma could pursue a move if Mata becomes available on a free transfer when the season concludes.

However, the Italian clubs are likely to face competition from clubs in the Middle East and Spain.

Mata has been at United since January 2014 and has scored 50 goals in 267 appearances for the club.

