Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils and Liverpool contact agent of West Ham’s Declan Rice

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly contacted the agent of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, but Chelsea have dropped their interest.

The England international has been heavily linked with a summer departure from the London Stadium after attracting the interest of some Premier League giants.

According to Ian McGarry of the Transfer Window Podcast, they include the Old Trafford and Anfield clubs, but not the Blues.

“He is no longer on the transfer list of recruitment possibilities for the Stamford Bridge club, but he has certainly roused the interest of Liverpool and Manchester United,” said the transfer expert.

“Both of whom have expressed interest to Rice’s agent, as we understand, and they have asked to be kept informed of any offers made for the England international.”

The Express reports that the Blues dropped their interest in Rice after Frank Lampard was sacked last month and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

The former boss was a fan of the 22-year-old, but he is no longer considered a target following Lampard’s dismissal.

Rice has scored one goal in 27 games for the Hammers this season in all competitions, the strike coming in his side’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Monday.

