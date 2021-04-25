Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils eye Alassane Plea as Edinson Cavani replacement

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea, according to reports.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new centre-forward, with Edinson Cavani facing an uncertain future.

The Uruguay international moved to Old Trafford last summer, signing a one-year deal with the 20-time English champions.

United have an option to extend his contract by another 12 months, but Cavani has been strongly linked with a return to South America.

Boca Juniors are reportedly keen to sign the 34-year-old, and the Sunday Mirror states that United are losing the battle to keep hold of him.

Cavani has the chance to sign a £200,000-per-week extension at United, but his desire to return to South America is due to personal reasons.

The Uruguayan wants to be closer to his family as he winds down a career which saw him move to Europe in 2007.

“We’re still in the same boat with Edinson in that he’s not decided on his future yet,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said recently.

“He’s not told me he wants to leave, but I’m very aware he may be going back home to South America with the difficult year he has had.

“If that’s his decision, I’ll understand it, but he knows my view and he knows I’d love to see him play in front of the Man United fans at Old Trafford.

“It will be the year when we can get the fans back in and it’s important that he makes the decision not with anything else in mind.”

United have begun searching for potential replacements for Cavani, and Plea is among the players they are monitoring.

According to the Daily Mail , the Borussia Monchengladbach frontman could be available for as little as £15m this summer.

Plea is out of contract in 2022 and Gladbach are likely to cash in on the Frenchman before the start of next season.

However, United could face competition for his signature from Arsenal, who have been admirers of Plea for years.

