Manchester United transfer news: Sergio Ramos admits Real Madrid contract talks have stalled

Manchester United are on red alert after Sergio Ramos admitted his contract talks with Real Madrid have stalled.

The Spain international has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2005, racking up 668 appearances and scoring 100 goals.

However, the centre-back has only three and a half months remaining on his deal in the Spanish capital.

Ramos has been linked with a move away from Madrid this summer, with United among the clubs said to be keeping tabs on the situation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for a new long-term partner for Harry Maguire in the heart of his team’s defence.

And United will be buoyed by Ramos’ latest comments about his contractual situation at Madrid.

"I wish I could say something, but everything remains the same," he said.

"All I'm thinking about is coming back and finishing the season in the best possible way. There's no news of my renewal, I wish I could [say something].

"I'm calm and I'm only thinking about playing again and winning a trophy."

Ramos has been out of action with injury since January, when he had surgery on a knee issue.

The 34-year-old is coming towards the end of his career, but he believes his vast experience makes him a valuable asset.

Ramos has won five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues at Madrid, as well as the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, for whom he has made more appearances than any other player in history.

"You can't please everyone, but there's one thing you can't erase: everything you've won," he added.

"The only thing that worries me is that they know that I'm a real guy, that I gave my soul for the Madrid badge.

"I've always stood up for myself and I've always told the truth. I'm honest, humble and hard working. It is on the basis of performance that the player should be judged.

"I can play five more years at the highest level. If injuries are not too bad, my mentality will help me."

United drew 1-1 with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Solskjaer’s side return to Premier League action against West Ham on Sunday.

