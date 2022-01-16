Newcastle report: Magpies to swoop for Phil Jones

Newcastle are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United defender Phil Jones.

Burnley are also said to be keen on the 29-year-old, who has made just three first-team appearances in the last two years.

In fact, Jones' start in United's 1-0 defeat to Wolves earlier this month was his first senior outing since an FA Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers in January 2020.

The former England international had fallen so far down the pecking order that you could have been forgiven for forgetting he was still at Old Trafford.

With Jones' contract not set to expire until the summer of 2023, the Red Devils would be looking to collect a fee for Jones.

And according to the Star, they have set their asking price at a not inconsiderable £15 million.

Of course, that is pocket change to mega-rich Newcastle, but it does feel like rather a lot for a player with so little action on which to base his current quality.

Football loves a comeback story, though, and if Jones man could help Eddie Howe's Magpies to their aim of avoiding relegation this season, it might spark a Premier League revival for the ex-Blackburn Rovers man too.

As for Burnley, well, their immediate priority lies in attack - having just seen main striker Chris Wood depart for *checks notes* Newcastle.

Besides, the Clarets only broke their transfer record in August with the £12.8 million signing of Maxwel Cornet from Lyon.

Not to mention Blackburn fans probably wouldn't be best pleased about one of their own joining their arch-rivals - even 11 years after he left Ewood Park...