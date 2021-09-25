Newcastle transfer news: Steve Bruce determined to keep hold of Allan Saint-Maximin

Steve Bruce will not be best please if Allan Saint-Maximin leaves Newcastle in January - based on recent comments about his star man.

Saint-Maximin has been the standout performer in a struggling Newcastle side so far in 2021/22, so it's hardly surprising that his manager isn't entertaining the idea of a departure.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's trip to Watford, Bruce said: "I haven't even had that conversation [about Saint-Maximin's future].

"And I don't want that conversation as you can imagine."

Clearly - but there is always the fear that unpopular owner Mike Ashley will give the green light to a big sale in January.

Andy Carroll moved to Liverpool on January deadline day in 2011 for £35 million, becoming the most expensive British player in history at the time.

Four years later, Yohan Cabaye departed for PSG - much to the annoyance of the Toon Army.

If Saint-Maximin continues to dazzle with his performances - on his day, he's borderline unstoppable, a throwback to some of the Premier League's wonderful individual talents of the 90s - Newcastle could find themselves with a queue of suitors willing to part with a few bob for the 24-year-old.

Bruce v Ashley to start the New Year, anyone...?

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

LIST Six of the dullest matches in Premier League history

QUIZ! Can you name every club in Europe in 2021/22?

GUIDE FIFA 22 news: Pre-order now – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far