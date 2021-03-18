Rangers v Slavia Prague live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Rangers v Slavia Prague live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 18 March, 8pm GMT

Rangers will be looking to advance to the quarter-finals of the Europa League when they face Slavia Prague on Thursday.

A 1-1 draw in the Czech Republic last week means this tie is on a knife-edge going into the return fixture. Steven Gerrard will be urging focus from his players, who recently celebrated the club’s first Scottish Premiership title in a decade. Rangers are still unbeaten in the top tier and have the chance to match the division’s all-time record points tally of 106, but the Europa League is now their priority.

The Gers reached the final of this competition - back when it was called the UEFA Cup - in 2008, when they lost 2-0 to Zenit Saint Petersburg in the showpiece in Manchester. They have not made the last eight of the tournament since then, and Gerrard will be desperate to see his side progress on Thursday night.

Home advantage could work in Rangers’ favour, but it should be remembered that Slavia Prague beat Leicester 2-0 at the King Power Stadium in the last round. They, like their opponents, will be full of confidence having opened up a huge lead at the top of the Czech First League, so Rangers will have to work hard if they are to make it through.

Slavia demonstrated their credentials with a deserved defeat of Leicester in the round of 32, and Rangers will not find it easy to break down a defence which kept clean sheets in both meetings with Brendan Rodgers’ side last month.

Rangers will be unable to call upon the services of James Tavernier and Nikola Katic, but Ryan Jack is fit again and could be involved. Gerrard spoke of not wanting to rush the midfielder back from a calf injury, but his absence from the first leg suggests he will feature at Ibrox.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

