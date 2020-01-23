Stewart leaves Livingston for Queen of the South loan deal

Livingston have loaned Ross Stewart to Queen of the South 48 hours after taking the Donnhamers’ goalkeeper.

Queens needed a keeper after Rangers recalled Robby McCrorie to loan him to Livi and the West Lothian club were keen to get Stewart some first-team experience.

Stewart, 24, made 10 appearances in the early part of the season before dropping out of the team.

Queens have also signed 18-year-old Motherwell defender David Devine on loan.