Trending

Stewart leaves Livingston for Queen of the South loan deal

By

Livingston have loaned Ross Stewart to Queen of the South 48 hours after taking the Donnhamers’ goalkeeper.

Queens needed a keeper after Rangers recalled Robby McCrorie to loan him to Livi and the West Lothian club were keen to get Stewart some first-team experience.

Stewart, 24, made 10 appearances in the early part of the season before dropping out of the team.

Queens have also signed 18-year-old Motherwell defender David Devine on loan.