Transfer news: Kylian Mbappe unlikely to join Real Madrid this month - report

Real Madrid have given up hope of signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer, according to reports.

The France international faces an uncertain future, with his contract at the Parc des Princes set to expire in 2022.

Mbappe has not yet shown any indication that he wishes to extend his stay in Paris beyond this season.

Recent reports stated that he had rejected PSG's offer of a new six-year deal.

The Ligue 1 giants felt that the signing of Lionel Messi would help them to secure Mbappe's long-term future.

But it could well have the opposite effect, with the 22-year-old potentially wishing to join a club where he can be the undisputed star.

That is certainly part of Real Madrid's pitch to the World Cup winner, who scored as PSG beat Brest 4-2 on Friday night.

But according to Cadena COPE, los Blancos are close to admitting defeat in their attempts to sign Mbappe this summer.

Madrid had been hoping to entice the Frenchman to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu before the transfer window closes on August 31.

The Spanish side have not spent any money in the market to date, and had reportedly placed all their eggs in the basket marked 'Mbappe'.

But PSG have always insisted that the forward is not going anywhere this month, and it looks as though Madrid have now recognised that.

"Real Madrid see signing Mbappe this summer as almost impossible and they won't consider trying it with [Erling] Haaland because of the commission that [his agent Mino] Raiola would ask for," Cadena COPE reported on Saturday.

"The club think that Mbappe will only come if the Emir [of Qatar, and PSG's owner] grows tired of him, not with offers or the Frenchman getting angry."

That is a blow to Madrid, although Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez surely knew that signing Mbappe this summer was always going to be a long shot.

