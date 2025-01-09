NEW ISSUE: Ruben Amorim: a Devil of a job PLUS Chris Wood, Grobbelaar, Souness at Galatasaray, greatest mascots ever and Lewandowski takes your questions!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘February Issue 374’.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

First of all, may I wish you a very Happy New Year, I hope you had a wonderful festive period and got stuck into plenty of football. There are many things to look forward to in 2025 – the Lionesses’ defence of their Euros crown in Switzerland, the Club World Cup in America this summer and an exciting Premier League title race.

Also, it’s the latest new dawn at Manchester United, the sixth since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Is Ruben Amorim the answer and can he turn around the Red Devils’ fortunes, after David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag tried and failed? In this issue we chart the rise of the Portuguese gaffer, from his first job at Casa Pia in 2018 to taking charge of one of the world’s biggest clubs in the space of just six years.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we sit down for an in-depth chat with Polish goalscoring superstar Robert Lewandowski, as well as in-form Premier League marksman Chris Wood. With Donald Trump returning to the White House this month, we also look at the US president’s past links to the beautiful game, and what those links will look like in the future with the World Cup taking place Stateside next year. Enjoy.

James

Ruben Amorim: a Devil of a job

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Amorim (Image credit: Future)

Several managers have failed to restore Manchester United to their perch since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement. Ruben Amorim overcame potential bans and a Christmas row with Jesus to revive a listing Lisbon giant, but can lightning strike twice at Old Trafford?

Chris Wood exclusive

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Chris Wood (Image credit: Future)

The target man began 2024/25 in the goalscoring form of his life, hitting double figures before Christmas as Nottingham Forest gatecrashed the Premier League’s top four. He tells FFT how New Zealand toughened him up, and why he had to leave Newcastle.

Brazil’s Buenos Aires takeover

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Copa Libertadores (Image credit: Future)

Black-and-white-striped compatriots Botafogo and Atletico Mineiro descended on Argentina’s capital for the Copa Libertadores final – and FFT joined the 70,000 travelling fans to witness the madness.

Greatest mascots ever!

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Mascots (Image credit: Future)

FFT rates the finest Wombles, jalapeno peppers and chainsaw-wielding maniacs that football has to offer, and discovers Sean Bean’s bizarre distrust of playful pirates…

Souness at Galatasaray

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Graeme Souness (Image credit: Future)

Graeme Souness should have had his feet up in the mid-90s after undergoing heart surgery, but then Galatasaray made him an offer he simply couldn’t refuse. In his own words, he recalls controversy, fallouts, threats... but certainly no regrets.

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Trump (Image credit: Future)

Re-entering the White House this month, Donald Trump will be central to next year’s World Cup. His football/soccer links go back decades, via Saint & Greavsie, a possible Rangers takeover... and reports of a six-match stint as Wolves’ youth-team goalkeeper.

Afghanistan’s escape to victory

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Afghanistan (Image credit: Future)

More than three years have passed since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan sparked a resurgence of the Taliban. It forced the country’s women’s team to flee, but they’ve inspired many since settling at Australian club Melbourne Victory. This is their remarkable story…

Robert Lewandowski answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Robert Lewandowski (Image credit: Future)

The Barcelona and Poland talisman sits down to chat breaking records, Ballon d’Or woe, Champions League glory, snubbing Manchester United and Blackburn ash-cloud drama.

Tactically speaking

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Tactics (Image credit: Future)

Adam Clery returns with more Subbuteo-inspired wisdom on why Mohamed Salah keeps getting better with age, how Erling Haaland plundered 100 goals in just 105 appearances and what Leicester did to achieve the impossible by winning the Premier League in 2016.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Around the Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Port Vale gaffer Darren Moore discusses the Staffordshire side’s League Two promotion credentials, crazy comebacks and toppling Manchester United.

A cup of controversy: The curious new National League Cup has brought low attendances and boycotts aplenty.

In Best & Worst, Reading fan Simeon Pickup from The Tilehurst End podcast remembers Madejski magic, hostile rappers and the EFL George Clooney.

Compulsory viewing: Featuring passionate discussions and zany skits, A View from the Terrace is the best football show you’ve never seen.

Rise of the (other) Lionesses: Women’s Championship side London City Lionesses are aiming high under leading Lyon Féminin owner, Michele Kang.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo Issue 374: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Our selection of football’s desirable merch champions Vinicius Junior’s retro cleats, Eberechi Eze’s energy drinks and some collector’s item Fiorentina kits embellished with Super Mario.

Seen something you want to get in The Mixer? DM Deputy Editor Matt Ketchell

Upfront

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Iconic Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar names the games that changed his life, while columnist Jules Breach insists the FA Cup remains magic for clubs at every level.

Put your football knowledge to the test with our quiz about Calcipoli, Colombians and big grass snakes, then peruse My Football where original Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman recalls faking toothache in order to watch his beloved Crystal Palace in an FA Cup final.

Plus, two of our team debate if it’s alright to support multiple teams – what do you reckon?

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Legendary Charlton manager Alan Curbishley reflects on the season the Addicks narrowly missed out on European qualification, Kevin Mirallas sets the record straight about the time he infamously missed a penalty for Everton, and ex-Newcastle defender Steve Howey gets all hot under the collar thinking about the alluring David Ginola’s arrival at St James’ Park.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo Issue 374: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

Former Argentina destroyer Roberto Sensini picks a side straight out of the Serie A hall of fame, with a heavy Albiceleste influence.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month.