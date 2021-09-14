Barcelona v Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Barcelona v Bayern Munich live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 14 September, 8pm BST

Trying to find a Barcelona v Bayern Munich live stream? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Two of the most decorated clubs in European football go head-to-head in their Group E opener at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Barca and Bayern have won the Champions League 11 times between them. Bayern took the crown two years ago, with Barca’s last triumph coming back in 2015.

It’s been a tumultuous summer in Catalonia, with Lionel Messi’s departure underlining the true extent of Barca’s financial troubles.

Ronald Koeman’s side have begun life after one of the all-time greats solidly enough, recording two wins and a draw in the opening three La Liga games – but the visit of the Bundesliga champions, with Robert Lewandowski and co. at their disposal, will pose their sternest test of 2021/22 so far.

Bayern said goodbye to head coach Hansi Flick at the end of last season, and Julian Nagelsmann has made a fine start as his successor.

After a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund on day one of the new Bundesliga campaign, Nagelsmann has seen his side win five on the spin in all competitions – including a 12-0 dismantling of minnows Bremen SV in the DFB-Pokal (German Cup).

A Messi-less Barca is going to take a while to get used to yet – especially on a stage where he’s dazzled for well over a decade – but new arrival Memphis Depay seems to be settling in well, bagging two goals in three appearances so far. Sergio Aguero is out with a calf issue, though, so the wait for his debut goes on.

As for Bayern, no one will have been surprised by Robert Lewandowski’s typically start to the campaign; the prolific Pole is only two away from double figures for the season already. Playmaker Marcel Sabitzer could make his first start since signing from RB Leipzig – who had already seen centre-back Dayot Upamecano make the same move earlier in the transfer window.

This game is a repeat of the 2019/20 quarter-final, a single tie affair in which Bayern romped to an astonishing 8-2 win.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

