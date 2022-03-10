Sevilla v West Ham live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Sevilla v West Ham live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 10 March, 5.45pm GMT

West Ham must overcome Europa League royalty if their European adventure is to continue, as they face six-time winners Sevilla in the last 16 first leg on Thursday.

The Spaniards are the most successful team in the history of the UEFA Cup and Europa League, and won all six of their titles in 14 years between 2006 and 2020.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are enjoying their first European campaign since being knocked out of the Europa League qualifiers against Romanians Astra Giurgiu five years ago.

David Moyes’ side topped a group featuring Rapid Vienna, Dinamo Zagreb and Genk to make it to this point.

Sevilla dropped down from the Champions League after finishing third in their group, before beating Dinamo Zagreb in the play-off round to set up their clash with the Londoners.

The Spanish side are enjoying a superb season and currently sit second in the La Liga standings, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.

They were held to a 0-0 draw at Alaves last time out, but are unbeaten in 13 league games.

West Ham, on the other hand, head to the Ramon Sanchez-Pijuan Stadium after back-to-back defeats against Southampton and Liverpool.

They are still firmly in the race for the top four in the Premier League, currently sitting sixth and three points behind Arsenal in fourth, but continuing their European run will be high on their list of priorities.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

