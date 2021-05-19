Frank de Boer's side will take to the field on June 13 for the first of the Netherlands' Euro 2020 fixtures.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 (opens in new tab) was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities (opens in new tab) in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy (opens in new tab) and Turkey (opens in new tab) in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England (opens in new tab), France (opens in new tab), Belgium (opens in new tab), Portugal (opens in new tab), Spain (opens in new tab) and Germany (opens in new tab) all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

The Netherlands (opens in new tab) failed to qualify for Euro 2016, despite the tournament's expansion from 16 to 24 teams.

The Dutch also missed out on the 2018 World Cup and were relieved to book their spot at Euro 2020.

The Netherlands qualified for the competition as runners-up of Group C, finishing behind arch-rivals Germany but ahead of Northern Ireland, Belarus and Estonia.

De Boer's side will begin their campaign against Ukraine (opens in new tab) at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on June 13.

Their meeting with Austria (opens in new tab) four days later will also take place at Ajax's stadium, as will the clash with North Macedonia (opens in new tab) on June 21.

The Netherlands, who won Euro 1988 by beating the Soviet Union in the final, will be aiming to finish top of Group C.

That would set up a last-16 tie with one of the third-placed finishers from Group D, Group E or Group F on June 27.

Finishing as Group C runners-up would see the Netherlands take on the Group A winner - one of Italy, Turkey, Wales (opens in new tab) or Switzerland (opens in new tab) - on June 26.

Since winning the European Championship in 1988, the Dutch have reached the semi-finals three times - at Euro 1992, Euro 2000 and Euro 2004.