Arsenal v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Women's Super League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal v Chelsea live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 5 September, 12:30pm BST

Looking for an Arsenal v Chelsea live stream for Sunday's big game in the Women's Super League? We've got you covered with our handy guide!

Arsenal host Chelsea in a London derby at the Emirates on the opening weekend of the new Women's Super League campaign.

The Blues come into 2021/22 as reigning champions, having retained their title last time around.

In fact, these two sides have dominated the last four WSL seasons, with the Gunners claiming the title in 2018/19 and Chelsea on another two occasions.

Emma Hayes' Blues made the headlines this summer by breaking the WSL transfer record to sign highly rated striker Lauren James (sister of Champions League winner Reece) from Manchester United for £200,000.

The Gunners have made a couple of impressive attacking signings themselves, bringing in England's Nikita Parris from Lyon for a club-record fee and picking up United States star Tobin Heath on a free transfer after she left Manchester United.

Arsenal began their campaign on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Slavia Prague in the second round of the Champions League - the competition in which Chelsea were beaten finalists in 2020/21.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event in the UK.

