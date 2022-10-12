Barcelona vs Inter Milan live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Barcelona vs Inter Milan live stream, Wednesday 12 October, 8pm BST

Barcelona vs Inter Milan live stream and match preview

Looking for a Barcelona vs Inter Milan live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Two multiple European champions go head-to-head as Barcelona (opens in new tab) entertain Inter Milan (opens in new tab) on Matchday 4 of the Champions League.

The hosts have made a fine start to the LaLiga season, topping the table ahead of Sunday's El Clasico. They've not fared as well in Europe, losing two of their three Group C games so far – most recently 1-0 at Inter last week. Victory tonight for Barca – who've lost just 3 of their last 44 home Champions League games (all under Ronald Koeman) – will put them firmly in contention to reach the round of 16, though.

If Inter win and Bayern beat Viktoria Plzen in tonight's other Group C match, they (and Bayern) will advance to the knockout stages and eliminate Barca. History isn't on the Nerazzurri's side, however: they've lost all on all five previous Champions League trips to Camp Nou, failing to score on four of those. Filippo Inzaghi's side have won three and lost three on the road in all competitions this term.

Team news

Barca boss Xavi remains without the injured Ronald Araujo, Hector Bellerin, Andreas Christensen, Memphis Depay and Joules Kounde. Franck Kessie is set to return, though.

As for Inter, Gabriel Brazao, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Cordaz, Joaquin Correa and Dalbert are all still sidelined – but Romelu Lukaku could be named on the bench.

Form

Barcelona: LWWLW

Inter Milan: WLLWW

Referee

Szymon Marciniak of Poland will be the referee for Barcelona vs Inter Milan.

Stadium

Barcelona vs Inter Milan will be played at Camp Nou.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group C game between Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich kicks off simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 12 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 4 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Champions League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

International TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription £25 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• USA: Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – plans start at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) with a seven day free trial

• Canada: DAZN (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription $24.99 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• Australia: Stan Sport (opens in new tab) – this is from $20 a month (opens in new tab) (including a $10 Stan basic subscription) and comes with a seven day free trial

• New Zealand: Spark Sport (opens in new tab) – a subscription is $24.99 a month (opens in new tab), with a seven day free trial